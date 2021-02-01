Flyers win 2nd straight in OT over Islanders

Kevin Hayes scored a power-play goal with 37.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday.

Hayes' goal was set up after New York's Mathew Barzal was called for high-sticking with just 1:20 remaining until a possible shootout.

It was the second overtime win for the Flyers in as many nights against the Islanders.

Joel Farabee scored three goals for his first career hat trick, while James van Riemsdyk contributed four assists for the Flyers, who have won four straight.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots, including two big saves before Hayes eventually scored.

Josh Bailey and Barzal each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who dropped their fifth in a row (0-3-2). Nick Leddy added one goal for New York, while Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

The Flyers received a two-man advantage for 1:17 midway through the first period. But they were unable to generate much offensive pressure with only one shot.

The Islanders earned a power play with 5:34 left in the first and couldn't capitalize despite a great scoring chance by team captain Anders Lee.

Philadelphia managed to take a 1-0 lead at 18:42 of the first when Farabee fired a wrist shot over Sorokin's blocker.

The Islanders tied the game just 38 seconds into the second when Leddy scored on the power play, snapping a 42-game streak without a goal in the regular season.

Farabee's second goal at 2:19, another wrister, quickly pushed the Flyers back ahead 2-1.

Philadelphia took a 3-1 advantage at 15:52 of the second when Farabee deflected Phil Myers' wrist shot past Sorokin for his hat trick. The 20-year-old Farabee became the first Flyer to record a hat trick before his 21st birthday since Mike Richards in 2006.

New York closed within 3-2 at 1:03 of the third when Bailey redirected a shot in front of Elliott. Barzal then tied the game at 6:27. The two goals were scored in a three-shot span.

--Field Level Media