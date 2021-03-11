Fomer coach, player, manager Norm Sherry dies at 89

Former major league coach, player and manager Norm Sherry has died. He was 89.

Sherry's family said that he died Monday but they didn't divulge a cause of death. He was living in San Diego County.

Sherry spent 16 seasons as a coach, including stints as pitching coach for the National League pennant-winning San Diego Padres in 1984 and NL pennant-winning San Francisco Giants in 1989.

Sherry was third base coach in 1976 for the then-California Angels when he was promoted to manager after the firing of Dick Williams. Sherry handled the duties for parts of the 1976 and 1977 seasons and went 37-29 to finish the 1976 season and 39-42 in 1977 before being dismissed midway through the season.

Sherry played five big league seasons -- four with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1959-62) and one with the New York Mets (1963). He batted .215 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs in 194 games.

During his Dodgers' stint, future Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax credited Sherry for helping the ace work through control issues.

In addition to his coaching stints with the Angels (1970-71, '76), Sherry was the pitching coach of the Montreal Expos (1978-81) as well as the Padres (1982-84) and Giants (1986-91).

Sherry's younger brother, Larry, a right-hander, was MVP of the 1959 World Series when the Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox in six games. Larry Sherry, who passed away in 2006 at age 71, played in the majors from 1958-68.

--Field Level Media