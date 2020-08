* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds details, updates prices; previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The euro gained against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed improving German business morale, and as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday about the U.S. central bank's policy framework review. A German business climate index rose more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, boosting hopes that Europe's largest economy is set for a strong recovery following the massive coronavirus pandemic shock. It is "another data point that helps keep the euro at this stretched level," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale. The major focus for the dollar this week will be whether the Fed's Powell signals that the U.S. central bank will shift its inflation target to an average. This would allow inflation to rise higher than previously before the Fed raises rates, which would be a further negative for the dollar. "The expectation is that there might be a subtle shift in how much the Fed will be willing to tolerate higher inflation in the future," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. Rock bottom interest rates and concerns about a more dovish inflation policy have reduced the appeal of the U.S. currency, while a relatively high level of COVID-19 infections is also casting doubts on the speed of the U.S. economic recovery relative to other regions including Europe. The euro <EUR+> was last up 0.33% on the day at $1.1826, after reaching $1.1965 on Monday, the highest since May 2018. The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.21% to 93.08. The dollar also weakened against riskier currencies, but gained against the safe haven Japanese yen after the United States and China said they are still committed to their Phase One trade deal. The Australian dollar rose 0.29% to $0.7182. The greenback rose 0.47% against the yen to 106.47 yen. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:58AM (1358 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1826 $1.1787 +0.33% +5.50% +1.1844 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.4700 105.9700 +0.47% -2.20% +106.4900 +105.8800 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 125.92 124.94 +0.78% +3.26% +126.0300 +124.9500 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9088 0.9117 -0.32% -6.10% +0.9126 +0.9079 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3129 1.3063 +0.51% -0.98% +1.3169 +1.3056 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3189 1.3216 -0.20% +1.56% +1.3239 +1.3177 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7182 0.7161 +0.29% +2.29% +0.7191 +0.7152 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0751 1.0749 +0.02% -0.93% +1.0768 +1.0746 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9007 0.9021 -0.16% +6.54% +0.9037 +0.8984 NZ NZD= 0.6532 0.6525 +0.11% -3.03% +0.6558 +0.6516 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9527 9.0021 -0.55% +1.99% +9.0123 +8.9277 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.5890 10.6160 -0.25% +7.63% +10.6250 +10.5580 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.7672 8.7877 +0.08% -6.21% +8.7958 +8.7333 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.3690 10.3612 +0.08% -0.96% +10.3835 +10.3300 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Olga Cortaga in London; Editing by Will Dunham)