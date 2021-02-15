FOREX-Dollar held down by doubts over pace of U.S. recovery; bitcoin retreats from record high

* Dollar index near two-week low after retreat from two-month high * Bitcoin dips below $46,000 a day after hitting record $49,714.66 * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week pinned near two-week lows on Monday as traders questioned whether the recovery from the pandemic in the United States would be as fast as expected. Bitcoin remained volatile, retreating to as low as $45,914.75 a day after reaching a record $49,714.66. The world's most popular cryptocurrency had rallied 25% last week, driven by endorsements from Tesla and BNY Mellon . The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 90.336, close to last week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27. The gauge hit a two-month top of 91.6 on Feb. 5 on hopes that a U.S. rebound would outpace other major economies, but has since pulled back amid disappointing employment data. "Now the market is looking for actual evidence that the U.S. economy is outperforming," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo. "The economic data needs to improve." The euro edged 0.1% higher to $1.21315, extending last week's 0.6% advance. The dollar rose 0.1% to 105.04 yen, recovering some of the previous week's 0.4% loss. Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for Lunar New Year, with the United States also out for Presidents Day. Riskier currencies gained against the greenback, with the Australian dollar adding 0.3% to 77.795 U.S. cents after earlier touching a one-month high of 77.85. The British pound appreciated 0.3% to $1.3895 after renewing an almost-three-year high at $1.3901. The Chinese yuan reached its strongest level since June 2018 at 6.4012 per dollar in the offshore market. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last traded 3.7% lower at $46,852. Rival virtual coin ethereum, which often trades in tandem with bitcoin, slumped 4.3% to $1,725. It reached a record high of $1,874.98 on Saturday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:14PM (514 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2134 $1.2119 +0.13% -0.68% +1.2138 +1.2117 Dollar/Yen 105.0220 104.9250 +0.11% +1.70% +105.1300 +105.0400 Euro/Yen 127.44 127.14 +0.24% +0.41% +127.5200 +127.1800 Dollar/Swiss 0.8909 0.8919 -0.11% +0.70% +0.8925 +0.8908 Sterling/Dollar 1.3896 1.3852 +0.32% +1.71% +1.3900 +1.3863 Dollar/Canadian 1.2665 1.2689 -0.18% -0.53% +1.2689 +1.2666 Aussie/Dollar 0.7783 0.7760 +0.32% +1.20% +0.7784 +0.7760 NZ 0.7242 0.7215 +0.40% +0.88% +0.7243 +0.7207 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)