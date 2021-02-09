FOREX-Dollar steady after Friday's U.S. jobs-related losses; bitcoin soars

* Dollar index little changed after Friday payrolls fall * Bitcoin hits record high after Tesla purchase * Ethereum climbs to all-time peak after futures debut * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds analyst comments on dollar, bitcoin, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat to slightly lower on Monday in choppy trading, as investors also focused on rallying cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin after Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in the digital asset. The dollar index was last at 90.959, little changed on the day. On Friday, it fell after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January and job losses in December were greater than initially reported. Investors, however, continued to see a faster U.S. recovery than in most countries. Many analysts now believe the dollar will remain well-bid in the near to medium term, after a nearly 7% drop in 2020. So far this year, the dollar has gained 1.1%. Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist, at Capital Economics attributed the dollar's rebound from lows late last year to the U.S. government's relative success in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines. According to Capital Economics analysis, more than 10% of Americans have now received a first vaccine dose, a much faster pace of vaccine rollout than any other major economy aside from the UK. "To the extent that this divergence continues, it could help the dollar rally further," Goltermann said. "After all, if the U.S. economy fared better than its peers, investors would probably favor U.S. assets over those elsewhere." Speculators have also been reducing short positions - bets the dollar will weaken - on the currency. Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. In afternoon trading, the euro was flat against the dollar at $1.2050. In a note to clients, J.P. Morgan strategists said they "have growing confidence of underperformance of EUR vs USD." Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in February as lockdowns to suppress the COVID-19 caseload left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions in the world as they recovered further, a survey by Sentix showed. Sentix's investor sentiment index for the euro zone fell into negative territory, dropping to -0.2 from 1.3 in January. The dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 105.215, having pulled back from a three-month high reached on Friday. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin hit another record high of $44,899 after Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to begin accepting payment with it for its cars and other products in the near future.. Bitcoin was last up 11.15% at $43,188. "Tesla's bitcoin disclosure could end up being looked back upon as the event that ensured cryptocurrencies crossed the chasm into the mainstream," said Eric Kapfhammer, chief operating officer and head of Polyient Capital, which specializes in digital asset portfolio management. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, hit a record high of $1,779.43 after the listing of its futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange late Sunday. It was last up 5.8% at $1,708.94. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:10PM (2010 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.9420 90.9980 -0.06% 1.068% +91.2280 +90.8970 Euro/Dollar $1.2053 $1.2050 +0.02% -1.35% +$1.2067 +$1.2020 Dollar/Yen 105.1950 105.3550 -0.14% +1.86% +105.6650 +105.1850 Euro/Yen 126.79 126.93 -0.11% -0.10% +127.1200 +126.6500 Dollar/Swiss 0.8987 0.8986 +0.01% +1.58% +0.9019 +0.8983 Sterling/Dollar $1.3732 $1.3736 -0.03% +0.51% +$1.3748 +$1.3680 Dollar/Canadian 1.2742 1.2757 -0.10% +0.08% +1.2782 +1.2740 Aussie/Dollar $0.7701 $0.7679 +0.29% +0.11% +$0.7715 +$0.7652 Euro/Swiss 1.0832 1.0828 +0.04% +0.23% +1.0846 +1.0823 Euro/Sterling 0.8776 0.8767 +0.10% -1.80% +0.8793 +0.8762 NZ $0.7219 $0.7194 +0.42% +0.60% +$0.7231 +$0.7175 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5005 8.5405 -0.23% -0.77% +8.5485 +8.4940 Euro/Norway 10.2473 10.2680 -0.20% -2.10% +10.2890 +10.2430 Dollar/Sweden 8.3885 8.3576 +0.28% +2.34% +8.4171 +8.3703 Euro/Sweden 10.1115 10.0835 +0.28% +0.35% +10.1186 +10.0828 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)