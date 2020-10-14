Former 76ers coach Brown resigns as Aussie coach ahead of Olympics

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown resigned as the head coach of Team Australia, citing both professional and personal reasons.

Brown was scheduled to coach the team, known as the Australian Boomers, in the rescheduled Olympics next summer in Tokyo. Instead, he told Basketball Australia that he no longer can fulfill the job.

"The uncertainties around the direction of my professional future unfortunately mean that I cannot commit to the time and preparation that this job deserves and requires," Brown, 59, said. "The difficulties around traveling internationally with my family during the pandemic have also contributed to my decision."

The 76ers fired Brown on Aug. 24, a day after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in a four-game sweep. Brown led the Sixers to the playoffs the past three seasons and spent seven seasons in Philadelphia, overseeing their rebuilding process.

With the delayed start to the next season, the NBA likely still will be in action during the Olympics, which are scheduled to start July 23. Should he land a job on an NBA coaching staff this offseason, he wouldn't be available to helm the Australian team.

Before his time in the NBA, Brown spent several years in Australia's National Basketball League, coaching 278 games. He also served as an assistant coach with the Boomers and was head coach of Boomers in the 2012 London Olympics, where they lost in the quarterfinals to the United States.

He was named coach of the Boomers again in late 2019 to lead the team in Tokyo this year before the Olympics were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

