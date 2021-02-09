Former coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Schottenheimer, who was 77, was diagnosed in 2014 and entered hospice care near his home in Charlotte, N.C. last week.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, whom he married in 1968, their children Kristen and Brian and four grandchildren.

"We know he is looking down on us from heaven and smiling," his daughter said in a statement from the family.

"We are so incredibly proud of the man he was and how he lived his life."

Schottenheimer compiled a 200-126-1 record in 21 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington (2001) and the San Diego Chargers (2002-06). His teams won at least 10 regular-season games 11 times and went to the playoffs 13 times.

He was named NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press in 2004 after guiding the Chargers to a 12-4 record and an AFC West division title.

Schottenheimer was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010.

His 200 wins rank eighth all-time in NFL history. Everyone above him on the list, except current Chiefs coach Andy Reid and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Schottenheimer came out of retirement in 2011 to serve as head coach and general manager of the Virginia Destroyers in the United Football League.

As a player, Schottenheimer spent six seasons as a linebacker in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (1965-68) and Patriots (1969-70).

