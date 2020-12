PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former France soccer manager Gerard Houllier, who also managed Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Liverpool, has died, local media reported on Monday.

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said he had died aged 73 after having a heart operation in Paris. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)