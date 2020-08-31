SEARCH
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

31 Aug 2020 / 20:48 H.

    NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president's office said.

    A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

    "His demise is passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

    Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.

    (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

