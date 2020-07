MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Emilio Lozoya, a former boss of Mexican state oil company Pemex who faces corruption charges, was taken to hospital early on Friday due to the delicate state of his health after his extradition to Mexico, the attorney general's office said.

Lozoya arrived in Mexico on Friday from Spain and was due to face an initial court hearing to answer corruption charges that could engulf leaders of the last government. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez)