Former Phillies 'Whiz Kids' pitcher Miller dies at 94

Bob Miller, who was a key piece of the Philadelphia Phillies' 1950 "Whiz Kids" team as a rookie, died on Friday at 94.

Miller, a right-handed pitcher, was signed by the Phillies in 1948 after serving in the U.S. Army from 1944-47. He spent his entire 10-year career with the Phillies, compiling a 42-42 record over 261 appearances (68 starts).

In the 1950 season, Miller finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting after winning a career-high 11 games and posting a 3.57 ERA in 35 games (21 starts).

He was part of the "Whiz Kids," the young team that went 91-63 on their way to the NL pennant and put the Phillies back in the World Series for the first time since 1915. They were swept by the New York Yankees, with Miller getting the start for Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

Miller spent the bulk of his post-playing career (1965-2000) as the head baseball coach at his alma mater, the University of Detroit Mercy.

--Field Level Media