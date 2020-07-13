SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FORMER RUSSIAN JOURNALIST IVAN SAFRONOV CHARGED WITH TREASON - TASS CITES LAWYER

13 Jul 2020 / 20:36 H.

    FORMER RUSSIAN JOURNALIST IVAN SAFRONOV CHARGED WITH TREASON - TASS CITES LAWYER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast