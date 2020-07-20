Former umpire Reed dies at 70

Rick Reed, who was an umpire in two All-Star Games, has died. He was 70.

According to reports, Reed died on Thursday night. The cause hasn't been revealed.

The Detroit native was an umpire in the classic seven-game 1991 World Series in which the Minnesota Twins defeated the Atlanta Braves. His All-Star appearances were in 1986 and 1998.

Reed also appeared in the 1999 movie "For Love of the Game" that starred Kevin Costner. He also was elevated to crew chief in 1999.

Reed, who became a permanent umpire in 1983, retired after the 2009 season. He reportedly suffered strokes in 2008 and 2009.

One of Reed's more interesting games occurred on Sept. 30, 1992 when the Kansas City Royals lost to the then-California Angels. George Brett recorded his 3,000th hit and the winning pitcher -- who tossed a shutout -- shared the name of the home-plate umpire: Rick Reed.

--Field Level Media