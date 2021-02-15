Formula One-Alonso leaves Swiss hospital after surgery

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, television network Cuatro reported on Monday.

Footage from Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine team after two years out of the sport. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)