LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Four people have been killed and another injured in a blast at a water treatment site near Bristol in England on Thursday, the Times newspaper reported.

"Four dead and one injured at Avonmouth explosion," Times reporter Will Humphries tweeted. "Workers were on top of a chemical tank at a Wessex Water treatment works when it exploded" (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)