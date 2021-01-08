Four players positive in latest round of NBA testing

Four NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday.

The most recent tests, conducted since Dec. 30, involved 498 players.

That's an uptick from last week's results, when there were no positive results among 495 players tested from Dec. 24-30.

Since the 2020-21 season tipped off on Dec. 22, the NBA has postponed just one game, between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 23. The Rockets fell below the league-mandated minimum of eight available players due to positive COVID-19 cases.

NBA games are being held in empty arenas or with a limited number of fans in the stands.

--Field Level Media