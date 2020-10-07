Four-run inning lifts Dodgers past Padres in opener

Hitless through five innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers put together a four-run rally in the sixth to earn a 5-1, come-from-behind victory against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the opening game of their National League Division Series at Arlington, Texas.

In the first-ever playoff game between the NL West rivals, runs were hard to come by until the Dodgers found their bats in the sixth inning. The first Los Angeles hit of the game came when Mookie Betts delivered a one-out double against Garrett Richards.

The Dodgers ended up with four hits and two walks in the rally, which also featured a run-scoring wild pitch.

"We didn't get a lot of hits early, but we took great at-bats and we made those guys work," said Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner, who had a single, two walks and two runs. "We took a lot of walks tonight. When our offense is at its best, we're walking as many times as we're getting hits. Did a great job of staying in the zone."

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett after Betts' double, objecting to an earlier 1-0 pitch that was called a ball. Betts' hit came two pitches after the disputed call.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger, a surprise addition to the NLDS roster after he came away with an elbow impingement in his final start of the regular season, started Game 1 but lasted just one-plus inning and 24 pitches, leaving with a tight right arm. He walked three and struck out one but didn't yield a run.

Asked if he might be able to pitch again in the NLDS, Clevinger said, "I'm not giving up, and I don't think anyone on that training staff's going to give up either. ... We're going to push it to get back."

Tingler said of Clevinger's status, "I do think we're hopeful, but we are going to have to wait and see."

The Dodgers failed to get a hit against the first four San Diego relievers, one of them left-hander Ryan Weathers, who was making his major league debut. He became the second major league pitcher ever to debut in a playoff game after Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan accomplished the feat Monday.

The Dodgers did score a run in the fifth inning without a hit. Turner drew a walk from left-hander Tim Hill, and Will Smith drew a walk from right-hander Garrett Richards before Cody Bellinger reached base on a throwing error by second baseman Jake Cronenworth that allowed Turner to score.

That run tied the game 1-1 after the Padres had grabbed the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Austin Nola.

The Dodgers took their first lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Corey Seager, scoring Chris Taylor, who had gone to third on Betts' double. Los Angeles went up 3-1 on a Turner RBI single and 4-1 on a Bellinger RBI single. Max Muncy made it 5-1 when he scored on a Craig Stammen wild pitch.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who worked through blister issues all of September, went four innings, allowing one run on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Dustin May (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Richards (0-1) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

