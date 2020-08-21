Fourteen hospitalized after ammonia gas leak in southern India - report

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were hospitalized in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh following an ammonia gas leak from a dairy unit, Reuters partner ANI reported early on Friday.

The gas leak has been contained at the dairy, according to the ANI report. (https://bit.ly/2CLq9jD)

The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, killed 12 and led to the hospitalization of hundreds. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)