FOX reports 30 percent viewership spike for MLS Cup

More than 1 million viewers watched the Columbus Crew defeat the Seattle Sounders in Saturday's MLS Cup final on FOX Sports.

According to the Nielsen numbers released by the network Tuesday, that represented a 30 percent increase over the league's 2019 championship game.

With 1,071,000 viewers, it was the third most-watched MLS Cup on English-language television since 2010, according to FOX.

Lucas Zelarayan scored two goals to lead host Columbus to a 3-0 win over defending champion Seattle, giving the Crew their first title since 2008.

