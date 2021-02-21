France condemns Myanmar security forces' violence against peaceful demonstrators -ministry

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France strongly condemns the Myanmar security forces' violence against peaceful demonstrators, which has caused the death of several people, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The violence committed in Mandalay today is unacceptable," it said in a statement.

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)