PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed the use of a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital.

"I wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the shocking and irresponsible use of such an agent", Le Drian said in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)