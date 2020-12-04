France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - There is still a risk of not reaching a deal in Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding if a good deal cannot be reached France would veto it. "If a good agreement cannot be reached, we will oppose it. Each country has a veto right," Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Since Britain left the EU in January, negotiators have struggled to overcome their differences, with each side urging the other to make concessions to unlock a trade deal before London's transition period out of the bloc ends on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)