France does deep again as Mariners dump D-backs

Ty France hit his second home run with Seattle, and second in as many nights, highlighting a four-run first inning that helped the Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 Saturday night in Phoenix.

Jose Marmolejos also homered, his fifth of the season, doubled, and drove in three runs. Starter Justus Sheffield held the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits over seven innings, and the Mariners (20-25) ended a three-game losing streak.

Sheffield (3-3) struck out seven and walked three in equaling his season high in innings pitched, set in his last outing against Texas last Saturday. Luis Torrens had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.

Wyatt Mathisen hit a two-run single for Arizona (17-30) in the bottom of the fourth inning and David Peralta drove in a run. The Diamondbacks' brief two-game winning streak came to an end.

The Mariners knocked around the Diamondbacks' most consistent starter this season, Zac Gallen, for seven runs on seven hits in five innings. It was the most runs Gallen (1-2) has allowed in a game in his major league career.

Gallen also walked five batters -- the Mariners' Kyle Seager drew three of them -- and struck out six.

France, who had three hits on the night, hit a breaking ball that stayed up far into the left field seats off Gallen to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Then the Mariners scored three more runs with two outs.

Two walks and doubles from Marmolejos and Torrens made it 4-0 in the first. A pair of singles and two more walks, one with the bases loaded to Seager, made it 5-0 in the second.

The Diamondbacks cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth after loading the bases with no outs. After Mathisen's two-run single, a walk to Josh VanMeter loaded the bases again with one out, but Sheffield struck out Carson Kelly and got Pavin Smith to ground out.

Smith made his major league debut and got his first major league hit, a single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Yoshihisa Hirano, a former Diamondback, pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Mariners.

