PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Discussions between the French government and the European Commission about over French plans for a reform of its nuclear industry and are still ongoing, an Elysee presidential palace official said on Monday.

The talks include the ARENH price mechanism under which competitors can get access to nuclear energy produced by state-owned utility EDF. (Reporting by Sarah White Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)