France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 998

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - France has recorded 998 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 178,336, the ministry said. The number of people in hospitals with the virus was down to 6,366 from 6,482 a day earlier, and the number in intensive care was down to 445 from 455 a day earlier, the figures showed.

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus stood at 30,172 against 30,165 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)