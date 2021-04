PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating almost everywhere in France, French health minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

He added that three additional regions will be put under lockdown, including the area around the city of Lyon.

The Paris region and a large part of northern France is already in a third lockdown. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Editing by GV De Clercq)