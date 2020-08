PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - France is ready to welcome Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on its territory, French daily Le Monde reported on Thursday.

Navalny is fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital after drinking tea that allies said they believe was laced with poison.

Le Monde said France is ready to host Navalny so that he can receive the appropriate medical care. (Reporting by Marc Angrand Writing by Geert De Clercq Editing by Catherine Evans)