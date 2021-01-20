France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.

Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 403 on Monday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 26 to 2,839 while the total number of patients hospitalised for the disease was down 52 over 24 hours at 25,567. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese)