PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France reported 24,116 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data published by its health ministry.

Another 328 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in hospitals over the past day, according to the new data, taking the nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 83,964.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Leslie Adler)