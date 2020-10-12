SEARCH
FRANCE REPORTS 32,730 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS INFECTION THIS YEAR, UP 46 IN LAST 24 HOURS

12 Oct 2020 / 01:46 H.

