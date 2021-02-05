France reports 357 new deaths due to coronavirus, hospitalisations down

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France registered 357 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, but hospitalisations continued to decline, initial data from the health ministry's Geodes site showed.

The number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 stood at 27,766, down 187 over 24 hours, while there were 3,240 patients in intensive care units, down 27 over the same period.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown. (Reporting by Nicolas Delame and Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Mark Potter)