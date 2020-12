PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - France reported on Monday 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,479,151.

There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 60,900, health ministry data showed. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Mark Heinrich)