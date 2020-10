PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 29,837 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after reporting 32,427 on Saturday and 85 new deaths after 90 the previous day.

The total number of infections since the start of the year now stands at 897,034 while the total number of deaths stands at 33,477. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Alexandra Hudson)