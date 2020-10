PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - France registered 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It also said that 116 people had died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, compared to from 137 on Saturday.

