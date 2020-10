PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerland's Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 related pneumonia, Paris hospitals group AP-HP said on Wednesday.

Roche's Actemra, also called RoActemra, is a retooled rheumatoid arthritis medicine that fights inflammation.

