SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FRANCE'S INTERIOR MINISTER DARMANIN SAYS 12,000 POLICEMEN WILL ENFORCE CURFEW FROM SATURDAY

15 Oct 2020 / 20:20 H.

    FRANCE'S INTERIOR MINISTER DARMANIN SAYS 12,000 POLICEMEN WILL ENFORCE CURFEW FROM SATURDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast