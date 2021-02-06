France's Macron backs Europe's centralised approach on vaccines

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he backed Europe's centralised approach to buying COVID-19 vaccines and that it would have been wrong to take a nation-by-nation one.

Macron also told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the France-German Defence and Security Council that, though the European Union faced vaccine production constraints, the situation would improve from April. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Geert de Clercq; editing by John Stonestreet)