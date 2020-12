PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for respect after Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan described him as a burden on France.

Macron also told news website Brut that Erdogan was limiting freedoms for Turkish people.

Erdogan said he hoped France would soon get rid of Macron. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)