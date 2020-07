PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was hopeful a compromise could be reached over a European Union recovery plan.

Macron also said that talks had advanced in the EU summit.

"I'm starting today with a lot of determination to make progress", Macron said as he arrived for the fourth day of the summit. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle)