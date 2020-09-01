France's Macron: next three months key for Lebanon - POLITICO

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The next three months will be fundamental for bringing about change in Lebanon, and if no change is forthcoming, punitive measures might ensue, French President Emmanuel Macron told POLITICO on Tuesday.

Macron told POLITICO that such possible punitive measures could range from withholding bailout money to sanctions on the ruling class.

Macron is currently on an official visit to Lebanon, during which he expected to lean on Lebanon's fractious leaders to carry out economic reforms that are vital to getting the nation out of crisis and unlocking foreign aid.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)