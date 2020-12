PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday any reference to climate change in the French Constitution will be decided via a referendum.

"The reform concerns the ideas of biodiversity, environment and tackling climate change under the article 1 of the Constitution", Macron said after a meeting on the issue in Paris.

"It will be put to a referendum", he added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)