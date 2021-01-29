France's Macron says nuclear talks with Iran will be strict - Arabiya TV

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal would be very strict and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.

It said Macron told a media briefing that included the Saudi-owned channel that a very short time remained to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. It cited him as stressing the need to avoid the mistake of the 2015 international nuclear pact with Iran that excluded other countries in the region. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo and Maha El Dahan in Beirut; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson)