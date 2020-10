NICE, France, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he would be stepping up the deployment of soldiers to protect key French sites, such as places of worship and schools, following the fatal knife attack in Nice earlier in the day. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Matthieu Protard, Geert de Clercq and Eric Galante; Editing by Alison Williams)