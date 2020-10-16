SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

France's Macron: support for Cyprus, Greece but willing to talk to Turkey

16 Oct 2020 / 20:54 H.

    PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said the latest European Union summit had reaffirmed the EU's support for Cyprus and Greece while also re-stating their willingness to talk with Turkey, regarding contested maritime territory in the Mediterranean.

    Macron also added on Friday the EU remained keen on getting a ceasefire as soon as possible in the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    European Union leaders regret Turkey's decision to send a natural gas exploration ship to contested waters in the Mediterranean, the bloc's chairman said on Friday, reiterating that the EU would consider its options in December.

    (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast