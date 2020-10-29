SEARCH
FRANCE'S MACRON: WE WILL SEE IN FIFTEEN DAYS, IF SITUATION HAS IMPROVED, IF WE CAN RE-OPEN SHOPS

29 Oct 2020 / 03:23 H.

