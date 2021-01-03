SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

France's new COVID-19 cases up by 3,466 over 24 hours

03 Jan 2021 / 03:11 H.

    PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - France on Saturday recorded 3,466 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below the 19,348 reported a day earlier, data from the Health Ministry showed.

    The increase was within the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,643,239.

    The COVID-19 death toll was up by 157 to 64,921, the ministry said in a daily update.

    Battling one of the highest COVID-19 case counts in western Europe, France has stepped up coronavirus restrictions, imposing an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

    (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Christina Fincher)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast