PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 472 over 24 hours, versus 551 on Monday, BFM TV said on Tuesday, citing data from Sante Publique France.

Some 31,477 people are now hospitalised with a COVID-19 disease in France, including 3,168 over 24 hours, it said.

Sante Publique France could not be immediately reached to confirm the figures. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Franklin Paul)