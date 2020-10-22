France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 25,000 again

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 26,676 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the sixth time in 12 days the daily tally stayed above the 25,000 threshold.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 163, at 34,048, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 957,421.

The resurgence of the pandemic is such that the government will likely announce a geographical extension of a curfew, at present imposed on Paris and eight other major cities from 2100 to 0600. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)