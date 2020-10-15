SEARCH
FRANCE'S PRIME MINISTER CASTEX SAYS 46 PCT OF HOSPITAL BEDS IN PARIS NOW OCCUPIED BY COVID PATIENTS

15 Oct 2020 / 20:08 H.

