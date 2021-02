PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - France reported 16,546 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 21,231 on Saturday and 20,701 on Friday.

The French health ministry reported 167 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 199 on Saturday, taking the total to 81,814.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 3,465,163. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)